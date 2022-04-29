Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.540-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $644 million-$658 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.64 million.Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.190-$5.700 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on FIVE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised Five Below from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $6.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.93. 20,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,042. Five Below has a twelve month low of $143.44 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.81. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,255,000 after buying an additional 43,060 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 216,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,073,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 794.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,014,000 after buying an additional 77,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

