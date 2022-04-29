Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.22-1.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-773 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.83 million.Five9 also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.17-0.19 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIVN. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.20.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $7.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.10. 3,156,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,456. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.19. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. Five9 has a 12 month low of $80.52 and a 12 month high of $211.68.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $1,087,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,600,029.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $124,802.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,135. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

