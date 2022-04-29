Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.17-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $179-180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.09 million.Five9 also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.22-1.24 EPS.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,156,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,456. Five9 has a 12 month low of $80.52 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.19. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.15 and a beta of 0.51.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.20.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $124,802.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $166,191.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,135. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 29,572 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

