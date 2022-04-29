Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS:FLGMF traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $19.44. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $26.97.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

