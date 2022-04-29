FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

FLIDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from 250.00 to 230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from 255.00 to 250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.0285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FLIDY)

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering, equipment, and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, subcontinental India, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells, automated laboratories, bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

