Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives $23.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,517,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,961,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Fluor by 4,466.3% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,257,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,754 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 951.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 638,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,807,000 after acquiring an additional 577,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,952,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLR opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.86. Fluor has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

