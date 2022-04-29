FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39-$0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $197-$209 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.51 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,757. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average is $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FORM. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, CL King increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.17.

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FormFactor by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after acquiring an additional 149,178 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 225,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 102,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 62,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor (Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.