Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Fortive makes up 1.6% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 4,347.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $58.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,257,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,449. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average is $68.76.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

About Fortive (Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.