Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.04-3.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.77-5.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.80 billion.Fortive also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70-0.73 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised Fortive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.13.

Fortive stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,314,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,789. Fortive has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.76.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

Fortive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $82,839.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Fortive by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Fortive by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

