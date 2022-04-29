Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Gap Down to $24.25

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.25, but opened at $23.20. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors shares last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 3,494 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FTAI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.68.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -91.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the third quarter worth $57,530,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3,397.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the third quarter valued at about $7,614,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.