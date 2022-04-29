Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th.

Forward Air has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Forward Air has a payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Forward Air to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $98.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.09. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $125.71.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.41. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Forward Air by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 15.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,780,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Stephens raised shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.71.

Forward Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.