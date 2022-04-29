Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th.
Forward Air has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Forward Air has a payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Forward Air to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.
Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $98.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.09. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $125.71.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Forward Air by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 15.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,780,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Stephens raised shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.71.
Forward Air Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
