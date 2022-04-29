Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Forward Air updated its Q2 guidance to $1.59-$1.63 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.23. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $4,780,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Forward Air by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Forward Air by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

FWRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens raised shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.86.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

