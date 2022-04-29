Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 1,145.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Fosterville South Exploration stock traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.43. 29,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,843. Fosterville South Exploration has a 1 year low of 0.41 and a 1 year high of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.65.

Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Lauriston gold and Golden Mountain projects located in the central part of the state of Victoria; and Providence gold project.

