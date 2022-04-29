Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.97 billion.Franklin Electric also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.50-3.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FELE. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood raised Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

FELE stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.81.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after buying an additional 101,548 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 25,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

