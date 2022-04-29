Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FELE. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.94. 808,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,572. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $96.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 4.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 68.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 29,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

