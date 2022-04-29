Frankly (CVE:TLK) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of Frankly Inc. (CVE:TLK – Get Rating) rose 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 174,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 200,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.63 million and a P/E ratio of 4.23.
