Frax Share Price Down 18.2% Over Last Week (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. Frax Share has a total market cap of $429.97 million and $20.44 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frax Share has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One Frax Share coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.53 or 0.00067279 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frax Share alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00042599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.24 or 0.07378930 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00054223 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.