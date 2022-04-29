Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) to post ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the highest is ($0.46). Freeline Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.98) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($1.47). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25).

Several analysts have weighed in on FRLN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

FRLN stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 286,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,177. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syncona Portfolio Ltd bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $5,841,000. CHI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 47,638 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 566,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,225,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

