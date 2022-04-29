freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €24.76 ($26.62).

FNTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on freenet in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.43) price target on freenet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($29.57) price target on freenet in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.73) price objective on freenet in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective on freenet in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of FRA FNTN traded up €0.94 ($1.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €26.79 ($28.81). The stock had a trading volume of 640,999 shares. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.46) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($35.40). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €24.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €23.66.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

