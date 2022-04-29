Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Issues Earnings Results

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 63.79%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,791,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $22.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Frontier Group by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULCC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.09.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

