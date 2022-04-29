FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 15.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.39. The company had a trading volume of 51,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,639. The stock has a market cap of $237.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FSBW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FS Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $117,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 40,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

