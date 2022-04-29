Fundamental Research Analysts Give Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) a C$0.45 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$0.45 price target on Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Braveheart Resources stock opened at C$0.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$20.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. Braveheart Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.14.

Get Braveheart Resources alerts:

About Braveheart Resources (Get Rating)

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals primarily in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. The company's principal project is the Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.