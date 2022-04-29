Fundamental Research Analysts Give Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) a C$0.45 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$0.45 price target on Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Braveheart Resources stock opened at C$0.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$20.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. Braveheart Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.14.
