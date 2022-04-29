Future Generation Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGX) Insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Buys 10,047 Shares

Future Generation Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGX – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 10,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.33 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of A$13,362.51 ($9,613.32).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 21st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 23,569 shares of Future Generation Investment stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.34 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of A$31,582.46 ($22,721.19).

On Tuesday, April 19th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 54,766 shares of Future Generation Investment stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.34 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of A$73,276.91 ($52,717.20).

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from Future Generation Investment’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. Future Generation Investment’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Future Generation Investment Fund Limited is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Bennelong Long Short Equity Management Pty Limited, Cooper Investors Pty Limited,Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Pty Ltd,Discovery Asset Management Pty Ltd,Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Kingston Funds Management Pty Limited, Lanyon Asset Management Pty Limited, LHC Capital Pty Ltd, Optimal Fund Management Australia Pty Ltd.

