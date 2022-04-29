FY2022 Earnings Estimate for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MannKind in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.35).

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MNKD. StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $814.78 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. MannKind has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $5.53.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

In other MannKind news, Director Anthony C. Hooper purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alejandro Galindo purchased 36,900 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 79,945 shares of company stock worth $218,052. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MannKind in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

