FY2022 EPS Estimates for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Lifted by Analyst

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) – Wedbush boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will earn $2.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.70. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SKX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.44.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.32. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $3,684,093.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $506,436.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593 over the last ninety days. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

