FYDcoin Hits Market Cap of $1.14 Million (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. During the last week, FYDcoin has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $3,693.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYD is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 598,797,859 coins and its circulating supply is 583,963,008 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

