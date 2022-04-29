Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Shares of GLPI traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.38. 2,916,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,240. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.19. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 122.12%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

