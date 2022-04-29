GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GLOP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GasLog Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GasLog Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

NYSE:GLOP opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $271.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.73. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63.

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lonestar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,752 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 675,583 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 718,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 236,908 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GasLog Partners by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 249,800 shares in the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its position in GasLog Partners by 101.3% during the first quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 282,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 142,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

