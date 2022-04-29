GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
GLOP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GasLog Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GasLog Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.
NYSE:GLOP opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $271.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.73. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lonestar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,752 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 675,583 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 718,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 236,908 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GasLog Partners by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 249,800 shares in the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its position in GasLog Partners by 101.3% during the first quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 282,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 142,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GasLog Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.
