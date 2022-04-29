GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($36.56) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €46.00 ($49.46) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($41.94) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.00 ($46.24).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €37.57 ($40.40) on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €33.27 ($35.77) and a fifty-two week high of €48.55 ($52.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of €41.69.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

