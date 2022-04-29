GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($36.56) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €46.00 ($49.46) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($41.94) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.00 ($46.24).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €37.57 ($40.40) on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €33.27 ($35.77) and a fifty-two week high of €48.55 ($52.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of €41.69.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.