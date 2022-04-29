Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,700 shares, an increase of 206.5% from the March 31st total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GENGF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 171,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,238. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. Gear Energy has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.49.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

