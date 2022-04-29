Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GMDMF stock remained flat at $$0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. Gem Diamonds has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.05.

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

