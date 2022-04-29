Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
GMDMF stock remained flat at $$0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. Gem Diamonds has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.05.
About Gem Diamonds (Get Rating)
