Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GNK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $955.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $146.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.81%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.76%.

In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,345 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $26,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 10,090 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $199,075.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,292 shares of company stock worth $1,696,480 in the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

