Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.77

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 4093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GENI. Zacks Investment Research raised Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.65.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $800.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.82.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. The firm had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GENI. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 659,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 23,869 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Genius Sports by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,121,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 411,841 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Genius Sports by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,388,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after acquiring an additional 104,663 shares during the period. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.