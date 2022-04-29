Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $304.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) will post $304.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $251.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $357.71 million. Genmab A/S posted sales of $256.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $402.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.16 million.

GMAB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Guggenheim downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $480.86.

NASDAQ GMAB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.18. 387,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,502. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $49.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 285.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.