Genting Singapore Limited Declares Dividend of $0.32 (OTCMKTS:GIGNY)

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3223 per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

GIGNY stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. Genting Singapore has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80.

Genting Singapore Limited engages in the development, management, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia. The company primarily owns Resorts World Sentosa, a destination resort, S.E.A. Aquarium, Adventure Cove Waterpark, Universal Studios Singapore Theme Park, hotels, MICE venues, restaurants, SPA, and specialty retail outlets.

