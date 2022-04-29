GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Issues Earnings Results

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 4,823.64% and a negative return on equity of 119.05%.

Shares of NASDAQ GOVX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. 160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,808. GeoVax Labs has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

