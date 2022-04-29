German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of GABC stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,417. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.65. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.
In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 8,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $295,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 8,204 shares of company stock valued at $303,339 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GABC. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 179,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 51,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,965 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 24,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 126.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. 43.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.
