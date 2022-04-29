German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Shares of GABC stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,417. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.65. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 36.61% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 8,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $295,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 8,204 shares of company stock valued at $303,339 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GABC. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 179,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 51,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,965 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 24,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 126.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. 43.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.