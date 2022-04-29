Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

GTY traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.65. 2,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,352. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $26.79 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

