GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$52.79.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GFL shares. ATB Capital upped their target price on GFL Environmental to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE GFL traded down C$1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$39.43. The stock had a trading volume of 97,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,042. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of C$13.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of C$33.25 and a twelve month high of C$54.01.

GFL Environmental ( TSE:GFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.8200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -2.93%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

