GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Trading 3.8% Higher

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 7,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 34,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$6.15 million and a P/E ratio of -13.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, nickel, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as diamonds. The company was formerly known as GGL Diamond Corp.

