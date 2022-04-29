GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Trading 3.8% Higher

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 7,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 34,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$6.15 million and a P/E ratio of -13.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
GGL Resources Company Profile (CVE:GGL)
Featured Stories
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for GGL Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GGL Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.