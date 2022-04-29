GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,790 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($22.81) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,740 ($22.18) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital upped their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($23.83) to GBX 1,910 ($24.34) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.12) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.39) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($17.84) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,697.86 ($21.64).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,801.60 ($22.96) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,645.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,597.71. The company has a market cap of £91.59 billion and a PE ratio of 20.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,319.60 ($16.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,817 ($23.16).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 0.92%.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($20.52), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($698,316.47). Also, insider Charles Bancroft purchased 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($26.94) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($75,172.83).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

