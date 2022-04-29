Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:SNSR) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:SNSR – Get Rating) were down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.53 and last traded at $28.75. Approximately 37,094 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 84,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.41.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.