Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EFAS stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $14.94. 4,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $16.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,573,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000.

