Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of EFAS stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $14.94. 4,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $16.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%.
