Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SRET) Trading 0.8% Higher

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SRET – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.74. 146,734 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 228,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.