GlobalBoost-Y Price Hits $0.0173 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded up 41.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $310,102.92 and approximately $1,481.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,064.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,870.88 or 0.07348977 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.67 or 0.00257704 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.05 or 0.00768066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014671 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.36 or 0.00587127 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00076975 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006155 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.47 or 0.00349329 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars.

