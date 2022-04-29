GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Price Down 5.4%

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $82.26 and last traded at $82.58. Approximately 28,487 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,697,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.33.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,449. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,595,000 after buying an additional 143,697 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 51.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 53,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

