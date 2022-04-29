GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Trading Up 3.2%

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.64 and last traded at C$2.60. Approximately 373,991 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 781,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.52.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GGD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of GoGold Resources from C$4.60 to C$4.40 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of GoGold Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GoGold Resources from C$4.75 to C$5.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 7.66. The stock has a market cap of C$767.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.09.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

