Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Gold Resource has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSEAMERICAN GORO remained flat at $$1.83 on Friday. 1,972,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,801. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.62.

Gold Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:GORO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GORO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GORO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 571.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 440,413 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 132,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

