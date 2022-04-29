Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Short Interest Update

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the March 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,911. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. Golden Falcon Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

Get Golden Falcon Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,502,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after buying an additional 827,628 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $4,288,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $735,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 99,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 49,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Falcon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Falcon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.