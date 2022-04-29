Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Price Target Lowered to $18.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.50 to $18.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd.

Shares of GSBD opened at $19.33 on Monday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 55.46% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $83.76 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth $567,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

